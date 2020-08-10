Agent Orange Ceremony Will Honor Lives Lost Due to Toxin After Vietnam War

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of thousands of Vietnam veterans died from a different enemy than the one they left behind after the war. “Still dying from it and that’s why we continually talk about it,” said Daniel Gannon, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Des Moines Chapter 20. On Monday, Iowans can help honor them. “To bring light or awareness of the issues that we are still dealing with when it comes to Agent Orange,” Gannon said.

Agent Orange Awareness Day is Monday, Aug. 10. The Disabled American Veterans Des Moines chapter is bringing light to the countless veterans and their families that have since been impacted by the deadly toxin. Agent Orange was first used Aug. 10, 1961 to kill vegetation and foliage where the enemy took cover during the war.

Gannon is a Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and a survivor of stage four Agent Orange presumptive cancer. On Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the group will hold a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on the south side of the Iowa State Capitol complex. It is open to the public and all attendees will be given an orange candle and orange rose.

Gannon says there are at least 14 presumptive illnesses and cancers attributed to Agent Orange that veterans and descendants are suffering from today. While Gannon is alive to raise awareness about Agent Orange, the event aims to honor the many who survived the war, only to lose their life because of the toxin. “We are going to light up the wall in orange and we will do that later in the ceremony in recognition of those who died and then in recognition of those still suffering from Agent Orange,” said Gannon.

Veterans Affairs Hospital staff will be on hand to help veterans or their family members file Agent Orange claims and sign up any veterans not on the Agent Orange registry. Masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be in place.