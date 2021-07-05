Ag groups continue to fight against EPA exemptions

EPA exemptions

Agriculture groups will continue to fight against Environmental Protection Agency exemptions. The Renewable Fuels Association says it will keep pressure on after the Supreme Court ruled ethanol refinery waivers do not have to be continuous to apply for extensions. Its CEO, Geoff Cooper, maintains Congress intended for Small Refinery Exemptions to be temporary and waivers were for continuity, not the ones that lapse.

Oil refiners have had around 15 years to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard and Cooper says that’s plenty of time to prepare for either adding blending capabilities or buying Renewable Identification Numbers. However, he says the ruling won’t stop progress. Cooper argues Biden’s EPA sided with a lower court against the waivers and can still use parts of that ruling to limit future waivers.

“While the Supreme Court ruling was a setback, it will definitely not result in the reopening of the barn door on massive granting of small refinery exemptions.”

Ag funding bill

The House Appropriations agriculture subcommittee passed a funding bill for 2022. The bill has $26.5 billion dollars for programs and agencies across the U-S-D-A and Food and Drug Administration – a boost of about 10 percent from last year. The committee says it’s important to tackle hunger, rebuild infrastructure, help rural communities and deal with climate change.

This bill also includes investments to ensure fair participation in USDA programs and strengthen a diverse pipeline for the future of agriculture.

Climate change tools

An agriculture council says there are more tools for the U-S-D-A to use to stem climate change. The Council for Agriculture Science and Technology released a report showing agriculture can provide 10 to 20 percent of more sequestration and emissions reductions needed for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Its scientists showed agriculture and forestry are the only sectors that can potentially be a carbon sink for fossil-fuel greenhouse gasses. The paper looks at nutrient management, animal systems, ag technologies and supply chains.

Colfax auction report

No grain markets today because of the holiday, but the Colfax sheep and goat auction on Saturday saw a sale of 220 head of sheep.

Feeder lambs fetched the day’s high average price of $2.60 per pound, while fed lambs averaged $2.58 per pound. There were 117 head of goats at the auction.. saw a high average price ranging from $100 to $540 per head.