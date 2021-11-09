After vote ends in tie, next Osceola mayor will be randomly selected

OSCEOLA, Iowa — The winner of Osceola’s mayoral race will be determined by a random drawing after the recent election ended in a tie.

On election day on Nov. 2, challenger Matthew Stoll received 382 votes, one more than incumbent mayor Thomas Kedley, according to the unofficial results. With the results so close, Kedley requested a recount. The recount was conducted on Tuesday and ended with Kedley receiving one more vote, making the race a tie, according to Clarke County Auditor Janice White.

A random drawing will be held on Wednesday to determine Osceola’s next mayor. Iowa law outlines how the drawing will work. The names of Kedley and Stoll will be written on separate pieces of paper and placed in some sort of a receptacle so that the names cannot be seen. A member of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will then draw one of the names. The candidate selected will be declared the winner.

The public drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Board of Supervisors room at the Clarke County Courthouse in Osceola.

Kedley has served as Osceola’s mayor since 2015. His current term ends on Dec. 31, 2021. Stoll is a small business owner who operates Stoll Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Osceola.

Osceola, located in Clarke County in southern Iowa, has a population of 5,415.