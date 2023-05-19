WAUKEE, Iowa — After several years in the planning, ground was broken Thursday for the Waukee Towne Center.

The 62-acre development will be built by DCI Group in Waukee. The Ryan Companies will build the 150,000-square-foot Target store, the anchor tenant for the property. Earthwork is currently underway by Corell Contractor, Inc. There will also be spaces for other shops inside a planned 50,000-square-foot building to the south of the complex.

“Oh, by far one of the most common requests I get from our residents is additional retail opportunities,” said Waukee Mayor, Courtney Clark. “So it’s amazing to be able to actually deliver, to have such wonderful development partners that they were able to see this come to fruition.”

The project will be a lifestyle center. It’s located at the intersection of Hickman and Alice’s Road in Waukee. It will include shops, entertainment, and restaurants overlooking an 8-acre lake with a fountain. This development will include a winter ice skating rink, a summer game area, a playground, active water features, and an amphitheater.

Some thought Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice’s Road were built too wide — three lanes, with a median.

“Beginning in 2016 the city will begin the process of widening the Road South Hickman Road in between the north and University Avenue,” said Andy Kass, Community Development Director for Waukee. “We did that and two phases and instead of simply going from a two-lane rural section to maybe like a four-lane section. The city went ahead and simply built the full build-out of the road, which is the six-lane divided boulevard road that you see out there today, in order to plan for future growth.”

At the time, some residents in town thought the road was overbuilt.

“You have to plan for the future and we know they were going to continue to grow. We were well 4,000 people in the year 2000 and today were 27,000 and we know we’re going further,” said Clark.