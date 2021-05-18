After Mistrial, Suspect in Des Moines Triple Murder Requesting New Lawyers

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man charged with the murder of a woman and her two children, whose first trial ended in a mistrial, is asking for his lawyers to be replaced before he is re-tried.

In a letter to Judge David Porter, Marvin Esquivel Lopez claims his lawyers “are not working in my best intrest[sic].” He also says they’ve denied him access to discovery in the case and have been ignoring his phone calls.

“I do not want to wait here another 2 years here for my speedy trial. My attoreys[sic] have made a lot of errors,” Esquivel Lopez writes.

Esquivel Lopez is accused of killing 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores at a Des Moines home in 2019.

Esquivel Lopez and his family lived on the main level of the home and Flores-Rodriguez and her children lived in the basement. Police say there was no romantic relationship between the two adults but court documents filed prior to the first trial reveal Flores-Rodriguez was trying to leave the home because she told friends Esquivel Lopez was sexually harassing her.

A judge declared a mistrial in Esquivel Lopez’ first trial in April of 2020. The jury was able to reach a verdict on Flores-Rodriguez’ murder but could not reach an agreement on the murders of the two children.

Esquivel Lopez has claimed Flores-Rodriguez shot her children and that he shot her in self-defense.

During the trial, Esquivel Lopez’ wife testified that she witnessed him shoot Flores-Rodriguez in the head.

Following the trial, Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said his office plans to try Esquivel Lopez again. No date has been set yet for the second trial.

Judge Porter is scheduled to hear a motion on the request for new counsel on Friday morning.