After 35 Years-Dakota City Christmas Lights Go Dark

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa — For 35 year Merlin Fort lit up his neighborhood every Christmas with thousands of Christmas lights. People came from counties around the area, at one time a tour bus would stop from time to time. But after a couple of years of thinking about it, Fort has decided it’s time to stop.

“I’m getting old just like all the lights some of them lights are 30 years old you know and just getting too rotten you know and so I had to quit sometime I thought this would be a good time to quit.”

That meant some of Fort’s work, had to been thrown out.

“I filled five barrels of lights, I’ll take them off a windmill and everything else and just throw them away,” said Fort. “I sure as heck want to thank everyone, they came here for over three generations you know, and I’ll miss the children more than anything else you know.”

Fort has some of his decorations still for sale. He says people can give him a call if they would like to see what he has.

“People that bought a lot of my big stuff, are from Livermore Iowa,” said Fort. “They’re starting to get in the mood now to put up a big display up there.”

Fort said he just wanted to get the word out that he was closed, as he often has visitors just show up.

“I sure enjoyed all them years and it went by so dog-gone quick you know but there’s nothing I can do about it I’m just lucky to be alive to talk about it,” said Fort.