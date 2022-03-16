IOWA – President Biden advocated for lowering insulin costs in his State of the Union address earlier this month. However, little progress has been made to lower the cost of the necessary and life-saving medication.

Dr. Anuj Bhargava, the CEO of Iowa Diabetes, has seen patients struggle with the cost of insulin for years. Bhargava thinks that this issue needs to be solved immediately.

“Insulin is not optional. We’ve got to make it affordable for everyone,” Dr. Bhargava said, “And this is where everybody needs to come together. The government, the insurances, the pharma companies, everybody needs to come together and just get it done.”

There are various types of insulin that can make it difficult to find the best price. Older variations of insulin medicine are typically cheaper but aren’t as effective at treating diabetes. The newest types of insulin are the most expensive.

“I like the insulin we have now but these insulins are not affordable for everyone. So now we have to still use the insulins from 30 and 50 years ago on some patients. And those are not easy to work with,” Dr. Bhargava said.

There are resources available for those who are struggling to afford their insulin. Iowa Diabetes has links on its website to various educational resources for people to learn more about how they can get help.