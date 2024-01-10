DES MOINES, Iowa — Conversations at the Statehouse indicated that the governor would be focused on education.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made it clear at the beginning of her 2024 Condition of the State speech that lawmakers will look to once again reform education in the state.

“Under my proposal, AEAs will focus solely on students with disabilities, as they should. Independent oversight will move to the Department of Education,” said Reynolds. “And most important, school districts will now control their special education funds — meaning they no longer will be mandated to send those funds to the AEAs.”

The nine Iowa Area Education Agencies in the state provide resources and educational services to Iowa students with disabilities. Reynolds said that there has not been appropriate oversight for too long and listed some test scores in recent years.

The plan would allow school districts to go outside the AEA system and contract with a private company or spend more money on special education teachers.

Reynolds also said that the claim of AEAs ending or services being cut is categorically false. Democrats are worried about what the oversight would look like for districts now as the state could see more private entities providing these much-needed resources.

She also introduced a plan to increase starting teacher pay in the state to $50,000.

“Tonight I am asking the legislature to invest $96 million in new money to increase starting pay by 50% to $50,000 and set a minimum salary of $62,000 for teachers with at least 12 years of experience,” said Reynolds.

Along with education changes, Reynolds wants to lower the income tax rate even more: 3.65% this year and 3.5% in 2025.

Reynolds announced postpartum Medicaid expansion and she is pushing again to allow for over-the-counter contraceptives.

Democrats in both the House and Senate responded to the governor’s multiple proposals.

“Iowans are looking for opportunity and accountability – not more partisanship and culture war. It’s time for Gov. Reynolds to offer an agenda for middle-class Iowans, not insiders and special interests.” Iowa Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, (D) Dubuque

Jochum and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst thought in general there were some bills that could see bipartisan efforts. The two said though that they need to see the details first before throwing support behind legislation two days in session.

You can watch Gov. Reynolds’ speech and Sen. Jochum’s response here.