Advocates Want More Information from Traffic Stops to Ensure Equality

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans could have their race included on their driver’s license under a plan discussed Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform.

Currently, law enforcement could log demographic information about motorists who receive tickets. But Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, wants officers to also keep track of the information for all traffic stops. That could be an additional measure to safeguard that law enforcement isn’t pulling over Black people and harassing them but never issuing a ticket.

“Race should not be a factor in any way, shape or form,” Andrews told task force members over their scheduled meeting held via Zoom, “It should be about the cracked windshield. So if race is a factor, then that is problematic.”

Andrews also wants to make sure that officers don’t use a reason like a cracked windshield to pull over a motorist when the real intent of an officer is to try to find something else in a vehicle.

Iowa licenses have never contained a person’s race, according to Iowa Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Henry. In an email, Henry wrote, “Iowa Code governs the information that is included on a driver’s license and it does not include race. There have been legislative efforts the past few years that would require us to begin collecting it, but we have not collected it in the past.”

Andrews would like to see a driver’s race encrypted in a driver’s license, so it isn’t visible. The information would register when officers swipe the license into their computer system in their vehicles.

The task force hopes to compile of list of ideas for racial equality by October.