DES MOINES, Iowa — Advocates from all over the state gathered at Cowles Commons on Thursday to rally for changing current policy that blocks treatment drugs for early-stage Alzheimer’s care.

Advocates, including Polk County Supervisor Robert Brownwell, were advocating to change current policy that bars early-stage Alzheimer’s patients from accessing FDA-approved drugs.

Executive Director at Alzheimer’s Association Doug Bickford said the current Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ decision to deny coverage of the FDA-approved treatment goes against scientific research.

“CMS is denying coverage of FDA-approved drugs to Alzheimer’s patients despite unequivocal evidence confirmed by the scientific community,” Bickford said. “CMS stated it’s not reasonable or necessary for people living with Alzheimer’s to have access to an FDA-approved treatment.”

Each day, for about 2,000 people, the disease progresses past the point where current treatments are able to help them. In Iowa 66,000 people live with the disease and there are about 98,000 caregivers.

Today’s rally was one of 50 taking place across the country in June.