ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is trying a new pricing structure this year to try and encourage visitors to plan ahead.

This year, a last minute ticket at the door can cost nearly $70

If customers order online ahead of time, tickets can be half of their regular price. And may even be cheaper than past years.

Staff say that having this new structure will allow the park to balance attendance throughout the year and even offer more discounts.

“A day that’s got a lot of pre booked attendance, we know that we’re going to staff up and plan for a real busy day, you know, and conversely, we can run offers, you know, and adds greater discounts on days where maybe it looks like it’s not going to be as busy so it really allows us to plan more in advance and helps helps to get guests planned as well too,” said Nick Paradise with Palace Entertainment.