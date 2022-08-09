Groundbreaking for new rides for the 2023 season at Adventureland. (WHO 13)

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland’s newest rides, yes there is more than one, will take parkgoers back to the Viking Age.

Tuesday morning, the amusement park announced its seventh rollercoaster, Flying Viking. But that’s not where the big news ended — the park also announced the rollercoaster would intertwine with the new Draken Falls log flume ride.

The news should make fans of Adventureland’s old Log Ride very happy. The fan-favorite ride was torn down after the 2015 season to make room for rollercoaster The Monster, despite a petition to keep the ride running.

The social media accounts for Adventureland have been dropping clues about the new attraction since July 29th, all leading up to Tuesday’s announcement.

Both rides are expected to be ready for the 2023 season.