Adventureland Reveals Sneak Peek of 4D Free Spin ‘Dragon Slayer’ Roller Coaster

ALTOONA, Iowa — It’s been a challenging season for Adventureland Amusement Park because of the coronavirus but the excitement for an upcoming attraction is helping the park look ahead to better days.

Wednesday, Adventureland released another preview of a new roller coaster that is under construction, the “Dragon Slayer.” The ride takes the spot of the Double Dragon roller coaster, which was dismantled earlier this year.

The post on Adventureland’s Facebook page appears to show video from a 4D Free Spin roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, BATMAN: The Ride. A 4D coaster rotates riders independently of the orientation of the track.

Adventureland says the new roller coaster is coming in 2021.