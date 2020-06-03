Adventureland Opens Its Gates to Season Pass Holders Wednesday, General Public Friday

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is opening its gates for the first time this season on Wednesday. It’s open only for season pass holders both Wednesday and Thursday before they allow general public admittance at 50 percent capacity starting on Friday.

For those experiencing the park for the first time post-COVID-19, expect to see social distancing guidelines, social distancing markers in cue lines, hand sanitizer stations at the exit of every ride, and extra cleaning and disinfecting, especially on high touch point surfaces.

Not all attractions will be open at once during Adventureland’s reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. because some may need deeper sanitation and they are still trying to hire a full staff for the season since the Governor’s easement in restrictions.

The large open-air facility will be operating at 50 percent capacity, which Vincent said shouldn’t be an issue.

“In June typically we don’t usually ever reach that capacity. Our bigger times are in late July and August. So I’m not sure capacity wise people will notice that big of a difference in June,” said Adventureland spokesperson Molly Vincent.

Season pass holders, dated ticket holders, group reservation holders, and Adventureland Inn/Campground reservation holders with paid park admission tickets will be guaranteed admittance on the date of their reservations.

Guests buying tickets at the front gate or with “Valid Any Day” tickets purchased online or from a corporate partner will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Adventureland will have a real-time attendance page on its website so that “guests wishing to come same day can make an informed decision on the current attendance level.”

Those who already purchased season passes and don’t feel comfortable using them this year have until August 23rd to decide if they would like a refund on an Adventure Card that can be used toward a season pass in future years.

Adventureland will be screening its employees prior to each shift and utilizing the required PPE. Masks will not be required for guests, but are welcomed.

Vincent recognizes a lot of their employees are a part of the “at risk” population, being retired or elderly, but are wanting to return to work.

“We’ve had a really good response. [The workers] that camp here really want to be here and this is what they like to do during their summers so we are very lucky in that respect,” Vincent said.

The Adventure Bay Water Park will remain closed because it hasn’t been cleared yet by the state’s regulations.