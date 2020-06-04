Adventureland Opens for 2020

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park opened its doors for 2020 on Wednesday. The opening was delayed some due to COVID-19 concerns. Once the green light was given the park started lining up employees.

“Probably not so much different from what you’ve seen in other attractions around Iowa this summer,” said Molly Vincent, of Adventureland Park. “We’ve got some tape marked on the queue lines, people kind of stay in their groups, six feet apart, and we’ve got hand sanitize through the park.”

The first two days of the park operation, was open only to season ticket holders.

“They are closing in there cleaning every I think 10 riders or something so the cleaning and opening back up in 30 minutes,” said Carrie Armstrong, a season pass holder from Altoona. “I don’t see any problem with being here with everything going on.”

The idea is to keep things as normal as possible, but the park can only operate at fifty percent occupancy.

“We still have the food venues open, and many of the rides operating on kind of a smaller scale here as we ramp up for the season,” said Vincent. “Towards the middle of summer will get back up to full strength we’re just kind of starting slowly phasing in a roping making sure we got everything saw the in place.”

Adventureland Park has removed the Dragon Roller Coaster.

The year 2010 will bring a new ride to replace the Dragon,” said Vincent. “We haven’t released a lot of details on that but, we will on our Facebook page here in the upcoming weeks.”

