ALTOONA, Iowa — Summer is just months away and so is the opening day for Adventureland. To prepare for the upcoming season, the amusement park hosted a hiring event on Saturday.

Adventureland, which opens for the Summer on May 6, is looking to hire a thousand seasonal workers this year. They’re hoping to fill positions like lifeguards, ride attendants, water park employees, and food workers.

“We will offer training for any position here,” Adventureland spokesperson Alex Payne said. “Lifeguards will be paid through training and all ride employees will go through safety training, before they are ever put on operating any of our attractions.”

Job seekers as young as 14-years-old can apply. New employees will be paid up to $14.00 an hour. Returning employees will receive a 50 cent raise.

For more information on Adventureland’s hiring process you can go to their website.