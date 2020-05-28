Adventureland, Arnold’s Park Announce Opening Dates

Iowa — Two of the Iowa’s most popular amusement parks will finally hold their opening days next week.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week that amusement parks can re-open to visitors starting on June 1st.

Advenutreland Resort in Altoona will open to Season Pass Holders only on June 3rd and 4th. On Friday, June 5th the park will welcome the general public, but only at 50% occupancy. The park sys it will have a real-time attendance counter on its webpage to warn guests if the park is getting near capacity. ‘Valid any day’ ticket holders will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis.

Adventure Bay Water Park remains closed. Governor Reynolds has not lifted her restrictions on public pools.

Arnold’s Park Amusement Park in the Okoboji area will open to the general public beginning June 3rd. Park officials say there will be new signage encouraging social distancing while waiting in lines and increased sanitizing of high touch surfaces. The park is asking visitors to help keep each other safe by washing hands and considering wearing masks.