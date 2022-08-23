DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead after the SUV they were in crashed into a creek in eastern Iowa late Monday.

Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street around 10:30 p.m. after a report of an SUV in Duck Creek.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Fairmount Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing the center line, hitting the bridge, and coming to rest on its side in Duck Creek.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was occupied by five people: an adult driver and four kids.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A 10-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

A nine-month-old and an eight-year-old were transported to a local hospital, treated and released for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.