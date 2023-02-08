ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel.

Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning.

“My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to the intersection where we’re at now, at Highway 6 and 169, we found a white male in the middle of the intersection that was obviously deceased,” said Adel Police Chief Gordy Shepherd.

Chief Shepherd also said police have “pretty high confidence” that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

Officials have not identified the victim.

The intersection is now back open after police cleared the scene.

