ADEL,Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is most likely wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shirts, a t-shirt with a heavy metal band logo and carrying a long keychain. He would be traveling on a black bicycle. Anyone with information about Wolfe’s whereabouts is asked to call Adel Police at 515-993-6723.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction