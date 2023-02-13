WASHINGTON, DC — An Adel man who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th, 2021 riot has been sentenced to 15 days in jail. Chad Heathcote, 42, was given the sentence on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C. He will also serve three years of probation.

Two anonymous tipsters turned Heathcote into federal authorities after he returned home from the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally and the riot that followed it and bragged about his participation. Former President Donald Trump had gathered thousands of his supporters in Washington, D.C. with his blatant lies about voting irregularities and election fraud – all of which have proven completely false. The rally was timed to coincide with Congress certifying the legal election of Joe Biden. The riot led by Trump supporters delayed those proceedings, but Congress was able to reconvene and finish their job once Trump’s supporters were removed from the building.