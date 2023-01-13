DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, which is just a short distance to the east of the sheriff’s office.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Riley Scharper, of Adel, trapped inside a vehicle. Scharper was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Steven Morrell of rural Adel, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

The accident is still under investigation and Sgt. Infante said no charges or citations have been filed as of yet.