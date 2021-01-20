Adel Man Charged With Murdering Nephew in December

ADEL, IOWA — An Adel man is facing a 1st Degree Murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his nephew and leaving his body at a rural intersection back in December.

Mark Daniel Mash was charged by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He’s accused of shooting his nephew, 20-year-old Jakob Mash of Perry. Jakob Mash was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on December 22nd. His body was found at the intersection of 258th Street and K Avenue.

Mark Mash was taken into custody on December 22nd on other charges. He was still in the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday when the murder charge was filed.