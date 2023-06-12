ADEL, Iowa — An Adel man is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly trying to run someone over with his truck and then ramming a camper with someone inside during a dispute.

Kelly Broyles

Kelly Broyles, 65, was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Dallas County Jail. According to court documents, the charges stem from a domestic incident at his home in the 300 block of N 7th Street.

Officers were called to the home around 5:37 p.m. Sunday and found Broyles inside his truck, which was stuck in the yard with three flat tires. Police said the two victims and a witness told them Broyles had been angry that he couldn’t get to his garden through a back gate because it was blocked by a camper parked in the backyard.

The complaint said Broyles, “had people he didn’t want living at his house, living at his house.”

Broyles allegedly backed the truck into the backyard to ram the camper. One of the victims got behind the truck to try to stop him, but the complaint said, “He then hit the accelerator and hit her causing her to almost fall down and get ran[sic] over.”

The victim got out of the way and then police said Broyles backed over a metal patio furniture set, popping his tires. He then intentionally struck the camper with his truck knowing there was someone inside, according to the complaint.

Police say one of the victims captured the incident on her cell phone via Snapchat.

The complaint said Broyles admitted to a Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy that he knew there was someone behind him when he was backing up and also knew there was someone in the camper when he rammed it with his truck.