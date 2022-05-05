Adel, Iowa — An Adel man who wore a pink gas mask as he illegally roamed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 is now in federal custody, according to online court documents. 41-year-old Chad Allen Heathcote was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with ‘Enter and Remain in a Restricted Building’ and ‘Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in … Capitol Buildings.’ He is at least the sixth Iowan to be charged with taking part in the riot at the US Capitol that was intended to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden as President of the United States.

According to online court documents, the FBI was first contacted with an anonymous tip on January 20, 2021 that Heathcote had taken part in the US Capitol Riot. A few weeks later, a second witness came forward to tell the FBI that Heathcote had bragged about taking part in the ‘stop the steal’ activities at the Capitol on social media. However Heathcote deleted those accounts days later.

In March of last year a third witness was able to identify Heathcote in photos and videos from the riot, including images broadcast on television. Heathcote was particularly identifiable by a pink gas mask he wore. That witness said they knew Heathcote from church as ‘Derrick’ or ‘D-Love’.

Federal agents were able to identify Heathcote’s deleted social media accounts and found a cell phone number related to those accounts. A warrant for data from that cell phone revealed that it was inside the Capitol during riot. The FBI then used Heathcote’s driver’s license photo and his LinkedIn profile picture to give a final positive confirmation of his presence inside the Capitol.

Courtesy: US Dept. of Justice

Courtesy: US Dept. of Justice

Courtesy: US Dept. of Justice

Courtesy: US Dept. of Justice

Heathcote was arrested at his home on Wednesday, according to a arrest warrant.

Other Iowans charged in US Capitol Riot