Adel Lights Up Trail Bridge

ADEL, Iowa – A lighting project two years in the making will be switched on Tuesday, October 6 in Adel. The 66 LED lights on the Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge on the east edge of Adel are the highlight of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce work to beautify the trail as it rolls into Adel.

Rebecca Hillmer heads the Chamber’s Bike Trail Committee. She was there to watch as the lights were turned on and adjusted Sunday night, the final test before their debut Tuesday. Hillmer is pleased with how the project has turned out.

Tom Kendrick is with KCL Engineering, the company chosen to install the lights. Working on an iron bridge built in 1899 had it’s challenges as they weren’t allowed to drill holes into the historic structure to attach the lights.

Tuesday the public is invited to watch the display light up at 7:15, the first of many nights the lights will come on as the sun goes down. The bridge will be lit each night at dusk and will go dark at 1 am.

The trail west of Adel has been closed much of the 2020 cycling season but that’s about to change. Dallas County Conservation Board Executive Director says the construction project is wrapping up. Soon riders, walkers and runners will be able to check out the results. All the bridges between Adel and Redfield have been rebuilt and much of the trail received an overlay of fresh asphalt. Wallace doesn’t have a firm date for the trail to reopen but he’s positive it will be this fall.