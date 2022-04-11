ADEL, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office say it is investigating a Sunday evening fire that injured two people as Arson and Attempted Murder.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at a home at 22760 Laredo Trail, north of Adel. Dispatchers were told that someone had poured gasoline in the house and then lit it on fire, according a news release.

Two people were taken from the scene of the fire with injuries. One of the victims is now being treated at the Burn Treatment Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The other victim’s condition wasn’t released. Authorities are not releasing either victim’s name.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says they consider the fire to be Arson and are investigating the case as an Attempted Murder. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.