ADEL, Iowa — An Adel family is recovering after a man allegedly crashed into their home late Monday night.

At around 11:20 p.m. officers with the Adel Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. house crash in the 300 block of South 10th Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found multiple people who were inside the house at the time of the crash injured.

Nikki Cupp, the homeowner’s daughter, told WHO 13 that her mother, aunt, sister, and sister’s boyfriend were all in the house when the crash happened. Cup’s mother suffered the worse injuries and has been hospitalized ever since, but should be released within the next few days. Cup said she’s thankful that her family is still alive.

“They were just watching the Wizard of Oz and getting ready to kind of wind down and go to bed, you know … what a nice way to go to bed,” Cup said.

When first responders arrived at the scene they learned the driver of the vehicle had fled. Officers were later able to locate the driver, identified as 46-year-old Daniel Grogan, and take him into custody. According to court documents, Grogan told officers he had taken Lorazepam, a controlled substance, and had used marijuana earlier that day. Grogan also failed multiple field sobriety tests, a criminal complaint states.

Grogan has been charged with the following:

Two counts of knowingly leave scene of an accident resulting in serious injury

Two counts of serious injury by vehicle

Leave scene of accident – property damage only

Failure to maintain control

Operating while under the influence – first offense

Failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Grogan was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $20,000 cash/surety bond Monday night and has since been released. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 22.