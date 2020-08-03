Countdown to November Elections Exposes Potential Issues for County Auditors and Felons Waiting for Voting Rights

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa remains the only state that permanently bans felons from voting, unless they appeal to the governor. Forty-eight days ago, Gov. Kim Reynolds committed to signing an executive order to restore voting rights to nearly 60,000 disenfranchised Iowans.

“This is one of the things that she talks about and it sounds good, but I’m yet to see it,” said State Rep. Ras Smith.

The governor’s office has not responded to multiple media requests from WHO 13, activists, elected officials and organizations about the status of the executive order Reynolds said she would be drafting with her team. Activists are worried that time is running out.

“We got to remember not only do we have to educate people on the actual mundane aspects of voting on how to register, how to request an absentee ballot, who’s on the ballot, what are you voting for, but also there’s the abstract process of being involved in the actual conversation,” said community activist Matt Bruce.

Des Moines Black Lives Matter has held multiple rallies trying to hold Reynolds accountable for her promise and they are not alone. On June 30, more than 100 faith leaders delivered a letter asking her to do the same. On July 13, the Iowa State Association of County Auditors attempted to add pressure by asking Reynolds to sign an executive order as soon as possible.

“We need this to be done in a timely manner. One, we have to make changes to our websites, and currently we are already in the election cycle,” said Roxanna Moritz, president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors.

Moritz, who is also the Scott County Auditor, like most is calling for a clean restoration of voting rights. In the past, Republicans have called for restitution to be a requirement before an ex-felon can receive their voting rights back. Moritz says this would require county auditors to do a job that they are not qualified to do.

“You’re putting one more burden on our office, and yet another burden to the felon who has already done their time so no different than filling out an application, and having to have your rights restored you’re asking them, as we’re trying to, you know, re-enter society and the understanding of where they are in life, having to figure out what their restitution is how they pay that how do they keep records, and then us as auditors, how are we going to track that,” said Moritz.

The Brennan Center of Justice, an independent, nonpartisan law and policy organization, echoes this sentiment, saying election officials should not be burdened with work that is meant for the criminal justice system.

“Election officials are not criminal justice professionals. They are not expected to be able to parse one kind of conviction versus another, to look at the criminal statutes and know what is disqualifying and what is not disqualifying, and they are not expected to know whether certain payments have been paid back to individuals or to be able to track the status of those payments,” said Eliza Sweren-Becker, a voting rights and election council from the center.

If the governor signs the executive order, county auditors are then responsible for contacting those new eligible voters, a process that does not happen overnight. Moritz says if Reynolds waits too long to restore felons voting rights, county auditors across the state would have to act quickly.

“I would say it would be cumbersome on my part, but my obligation to identify every single individual and make sure that I’m contacting them to let them know that their rights have been restored and what their timelines are and their opportunities are,” said Mortitz.

Currently, one in 50 Iowans are ineligible to vote, disproportionately affecting 10 percent of all Black Iowans. It’s a statistic the Brennan Center of Justice says is problematic, as it links the criminal justice system to the right to vote.

“We are sending a mixed message when we say we welcome you back with open arms, but actually we don’t want you to participate in our democracy. If we truly want to have a full reintegration and assist in that reintegration, we need to welcome people back into the democratic process as well,” said Sweren-Becker.

“We have to be radically inclusive when it comes to voting, and if we’re not there we’re not doing our job,” said Rep. Smith.

Sweren-Becker says that although Iowa is the last state to restore felons voting rights, the state’s ideological spectrum is consistent with the rest of the country which believes in restoring voting rights. In fact, a recent poll shows 63 percent of Iowans support the restoration of voting rights.

Although Reynolds has pushed for a constitutional amendment in previous legislation sessions, Republicans have repeatedly shut it down. Sweren-Beckler says while trying to amend the constitution, an executive order is complementary to that process, and advocates agree.

“You can sign the executive order now and we can still go through this process because we understand it’s a very long process. They failed to get it done in this past special session in the summertime, so we already know that sets the clock back, you know, so now we’re looking at probably two years from now if they want to get that started once a session starts in January,” said community activist Jaylen Cavil.

On July 11, Black Lives Matter, with the help of Rep. Smith, delivered their own executive order for Reynolds to sign. The proposal, posted on the Des Moines Black Lives Matter Twitter account, would automatically allow felons to vote as soon as their sentence is over. It also would ban the state from restricting voting rights to felons on parole or who still need to pay restitution, fines or fees. It would not renew their right to own a firearm.

Reynolds has not commented on the proposal.