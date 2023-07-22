DES MOINES, Iowa — Cowles Commons has been transformed into an acrobatic stage this weekend as SWAY’S Bloom is taking over.

Organized by Des Moines Performing Arts, the group, SWAY, is performing several times Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s about a 20-minute aerial theater performance. Dancers climb on 15-foot high poles and do acrobatic dance moves.

The theme is a blooming flower, from a seedling to full bloom.

Andre Myers, a performer and SWAY’S Bloom director on tour, said it’s great to be able to share it with everyone especially as audience members typically aren’t expecting to see a show.

“It’s really cool to be out here performing. Somebody’s walking by and then they catch a show and they get a piece of art for the day,” he said. “I love having the audience accidentally catch our show and the exchange of energy. Like, just watching their faces, they give us so much and we give back to them.”

All performances are free. They continue Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.