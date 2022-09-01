LIVONIA, Mich. (KCAU) — Trinity Health’s acquisition of MercyOne has officially been finalized.

Livonia, Michigan-based Catholic not-for-profit Trinity Health announced on Thursday that their agreement to acquire MercyOne is completed.

Announced back in April, the deal stated that Trinity Health would acquire all of CommonSpirit Health’s facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne, including Home Care, Hospice, and Infusion locations.

“For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities. With MercyOne now fully part of Trinity Health, we are a stronger and more unified system that will strengthen MercyOne’s ability to serve our patients, colleagues, and communities,” said Mike Slubowski, president and chief executive officer of Trinity Health. “Health care providers across the country continue to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-pandemic, but together, we are stronger. With our shared history and Catholic mission, we look forward to continuing a legacy of high-quality care for generations to come.”

According to a release from MercyOne, the acquisition has been a highly anticipated milestone that they said will ensure access to health care across Iowa.

MercyOne said that while they’ll be operating as part of Trinity Health, they’ll retain their name and brand.

“Today’s closing further advances MercyOne’s vision to provide a personalized and radically convenient care experience for Iowans and neighboring communities. We are delighted to become a full member of the Trinity Health family which will further our goal to be a more strongly connected system of health services,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “We are grateful to CommonSpirit for their support in the transition and for more than 25 years of successful partnership in Iowa. We look forward to further strengthening the Mission of MercyOne.”

Since the plan was announced in April, a lot of the necessary steps to complete Trinity’s integration are already underway. Mercy said in the release that patients should still expect all the same level of compassion with their care as before the acquisition.