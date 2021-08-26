Acid leak leads to shelter in place order for Eddyville

EDDYVILLE, Iowa – Residents of a small town in southeast Iowa were asked to shelter in place following a chemical leak at a manufacturing plant Wednesday night.

The Mahaska County Emergency Management Agency says an acid spill was reported around 8:19 p.m. at the Ajinomoto manufacturing plant southwest of Eddyville. The initial report said the plant, as well as the city, would need to be evacuated, but after local emergency management groups consulted with the National Weather Service and the Southeast Iowa Response Group it was determined Eddyville residents should shelter-in-place.

MCEMA says after an assessment by SIRG, officials decided the acid would need to run into the containment area and be pumped from there.

While MCEMA says the risk to residents in the area was very minimal, they advised residents to shelter-in-place until 1:00 a.m. Thursday.