AMES, IOWA — Aidan Ralph, the Chicago-native accused of raping a woman after seriously injuring her and ignoring her pleas for medical help, has been kicked off the Iowa State Cyclone football team.

“Aidan Ralph is no longer a member of the Iowa State football program,” was all the statement from ISU on Thursday read. The team had immediately suspended Ralph on Wednesday as news of his arrest became public.

According to an Ames Police report, Ralph was arguing with his girlfriend on December 3rd, 2022 at his apartment in Ames when he shoved her into a flight of stairs. The victim suffered a stress fracture to her spine by the impact of her fall. When she took down her pants to relieve pain and examine the injury, the victim says Ralph raped her – ignoring her cries of pain and demands for him to stop.

Ralph stands 6′ 2″ and weighs 220 lbs. according to his former bio on the ISU football site. He joined the team out of De La Salle High School in Chicago in 2021. In two seasons in Ames, he didn’t see any game action and was never listed on the team’s depth chart.

Ralph is charged with Sexual Abuse – 3rd Degree and Domestic Abuse/Assault. He posted an $11,000 cash bond on Thursday and was released from the Story County Jail. His next court appearance is set for May 15th. Ralph faces more than ten years in jail if convicted on all charges.