AMES, IOWA — An Ames nurse practitioner who is accused of sexually abusing young boys for a decade is the owner of several Ames businesses geared towards family entertainment, as well as a real estate co-investor with former Penn State Head Wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson, WHO has learned. Carl Markley, 44, was arrested on Friday and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a minor after a first victim came forward against him.

Over the weekend the investigation widened and on Monday Markley was charged with Human Trafficking, Pimping and Prostitution. Court records show Markley paid teen boys in exchange for performing sex acts. Among the evidence collected by investigators were documents allegedly signed by the boys. Markley has posted bond and is now free as he awaits trial. His next scheduled court date is May 11th.

Markley is a well-known and well-connected individual in the Ames community who has owned multiple businesses and provided medical services for years. Ames and Gilbert public school districts both contracted Markley to provided pre-activity physical examinations. Both school districts are now urging potential victims within the schools to come forward.

YSS of Story County, a youth outreach non-profit in Ames, confirms that Markley was formerly affiliated with them. An official with the group says he has not worked with them since 2019. Numerous health-grade websites online still list the same address for Markley’s practice as the YSS Ames office but YSS assures that is no the case. YSS says it is hoping that information will be corrected online.

Markley is also the listed owner of at least three Ames businesses, as well. Inside Golf Ames offers golf simulators, axe throwing and bar service at North Grand Mall. Perfect Games is a bowling alley and game center geared towards families and kids at 1320 Dickinson Avenue. Markley is also the owner of Time to Roll, an ice cream shop. It is currently relocating to North Grand Mall, according to its website.

Markley is also owner of a home rental business with partner Cael Sanderson – the former Iowa State and current Penn State Head Wrestling Coach. Online records show Sanderson and Markley own and rent four townhomes in the Ames area. Markley is listed as owner of the company – Gold Medal Property, also doing business as Platinum Property Partnership. A Penn State spokesperson offered this response for Sanderson:

Mr. Sanderson is a minority passive investor in entities co-owned by a number of investors including Markley. Sanderson learned of the allegations against Mr. Markley at the same time the public was made aware. Mr. Sanderson has no information or knowledge regarding the allegations other than what has been published. The entities are currently replacing Mr. Markley’s ownership.” Pat Donghia, Penn State Athletics Spokesman