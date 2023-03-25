Winter continues to try to keep its grip on Central Iowa this weekend with yet another round of overnight rain and snow in the forecast.

A band of rain and snow will develop and lift into Central Iowa after midnight tonight. The rain will quickly change to snow…and in some cases the snow bands could be heavy.

The target areas will be right through the middle third of the state, from areas south of Highway 20 (Fort Dodge to Waterloo) and from areas north of Highway 92 (Atlantic-Winterset-Oskaloosa).

In between those areas, 2 to 4 inches of heavy and slushy snow will be likely, though some areas could be even higher, in isolated heavy bands.

Accumulations will be most likely during the predawn hours, through 9 or 10 AM, with the snow wrapping up around or just after noon.

Expect slick driving conditions on the slush through most of the first half of the day.