A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northeast half of the state tonight through 6 AM Monday. Two to three inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area.

Snow will remain generally light through most of the overnight, but a couple of batches could push in from the northwest, leading to some stopping and starting of the snowfall.

Snow could accumulate up to an inch in the Metro. Late or overnight travelers across North Central Iowa and Northeast Iowa should allow extra time as the snow could lead to slippery conditions with temperatures still too cold for most road treatments to have an effect, especially overnight.

After a chilly day Monday, with steady temperatures near 10 degrees, much warmer weather will be on the way. Highs could hit the 40s by Wednesday, with mid-40s following. Rain showers will also be a possibility later in the week toward next weekend.

New Year’s travelers should watch out for overnight refreeze, and dense fog during the overnights once the temperatures warm enough to melt some of the snow.