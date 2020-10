DES MOINES, Iowa – Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald gives us a quick rundown of how to be sure your absentee ballot is returned correctly. After you fill out the ballot put it in the secrecy envelope, seal it, put the secrecy envelope into the return envelope, sign it and get it returned.

Fitzgerald says Polk County plans to notify voters when their ballot has been received. His office has mailed 112,000 absentee ballots this week.