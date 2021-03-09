Above Par Record Temps Draw Golfers to Des Moines Course

DES MOINES, Iowa — The sights and sounds at A.H. Blank Golf Course in Des Moines are undeniably spring. “It is a spirit-lifting time to be outside right now with 70 degree temperatures,” said David Gaulke of Indianola.

Avid golfers took full advantage of above average temperatures that tied a record for March 9 at 72 degrees in Des Moines. “When I knew about the temperature today, it was time to get out of the door and go outside,” said Ted Christensen of Ankeny.

Some, like Gaulke, even bared some skin. “It feels really good hanging out here with shorts on and it is all good,” said Gaulke.

Ted Tran of Des Moines agrees that the record-tying high was more than enough to make any performance seem well above par. Tran said, “You can shoot double bogey golf and still be happy out here. This is awesome just to be out here.”

Despite the enthusiasm, just like golfers never quite satisfied with their swing, Christensen says Mother Nature could use some improvement. “Sunshine and warm weather is fine. It’s that big wind we have coming out of the south that tears you up,” said Christensen.

While the seasons look to be changing, golf has provided another sense of normalcy in a year full of having to miss out on social interaction. “You could just tell when people come in they are limited on what they can do so they really enjoy it when they are out playing golf,” said Christ Tillinghast, the general manager at Blank Golf Course.

Cars filled the parking lot from Polk, Dallas, Warren counties and over an hour away from Hardin County just to golf at Blank Golf Course. Tillinghast said 200 rounds were booked on Monday and 200 more on Tuesday. Groups from Minnesota even traveled in just for some sunshine. “A lot of guys from Minnesota. We had a group that came in yesterday played and stayed overnight and played today and headed home,” said Tillinghast.

It’s the Iowa swing from winter to spring.