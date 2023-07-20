DES MOINES, Iowa — With the future of abortion access in Iowa depending on the court battle on the Fetal Heartbeat Law, some OGBYN residents may avoid training in the state.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education is a national accreditation agency that sets standards for resident programs.

For OBGYN residents the ACGME requires doctors to be involved in educating patients about abortion procedures as well as participate in the management of complications of abortions. If abortion is illegal in the state the ACGME requires residents to travel to another state where it is legal to complete their training.

Dr. Steven Halm, the Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University, said that residents going into the OBGYN field will take into account a state’s abortion laws.

“That’s the challenge that Iowa faces is we have a shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists’ and we can’t attract if we have programs that are not complete and comprehensive. So it does probably have a potential impact long term.” Dr. Halm said.