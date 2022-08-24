DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has repeatedly declined to say whether she would support any exceptions to an abortion ban. She told WHO 13 that she will wait to see how legal challenges to the state’s abortion laws play out first.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade’s previous guaranteed federal right to an abortion, put the issue of abortion rights in states’ purview.

A majority of Americans disagreed with the court’s decision, according to a national survey from the Pew Research Center.

The governor earlier this month asked the Polk County District Court to again look at the 2018 Fetal Heartbeat Law. A judge halted the implementation of that law in 2019.

Read the governor’s motion to the court here.

“We’ll wait until we work through that process and then we’ll see where we go next,” the governor said. “It would be irresponsible for me to look at other things until we see where the courts land.”

Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines business owner and the Democratic nominee for governor, opposes the Fetal Heartbeat Law and the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.