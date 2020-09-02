AARP Iowa Calls For Immediate, Mandatory COVID-19 Testing to Safely Reopen Long Term Care Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and many of Iowa’s elder population is still living inside long term care facilities without answers.

AARP Iowa’s State Director, Brad Anderson, said Iowa’s nursing homes are dealing with two dueling crises right now. The first, being the global pandemic that is threatening the lives of these residents. Secondly, is the social isolation and senior loneliness that’s damaging not only the spirit of residents, but their loved ones as well.

“We’re not able to address the second issue of social isolation, until we address the first issue of how to keep our residents safe from this virus. It is a big problem and unfortunately I believe, and AARP believes, that the conversation isn’t happening the way we want it to happen,” Anderson said.

According to AARP Iowa, approximately 550 residents and staff in Iowa’s nursing homes and other long term care facilities have died related to COVID-19. That’s about 50 percent of the state’s current death toll, yet those living in nursing homes only make up 1 percent of the overall state population.

“The math, just doesn’t work. What are we doing to address this crisis?” Anderson asked. “We talk a lot about schools opening for example, and I’ve got kids in school so I understand that, but we really need to talk about how do we get to a path where we’re opening nursing homes to save visitation. We’re nowhere near that right now.”

In order to start this process of open up these long term care facilities, the AARP is calling for mandated regular testing for residents and staff, better access to personal protective equipment (PPE), and addressing the workforce shortage that’s only gotten worse since this pandemic.

“We need a more robust conversation about long term care in Iowa. We need to know when are we going to get to a point where we have in person visitation and it’s safe to do so. We need to get to a point where this virus is no longer blowing through these nursing homes, but we are stopping it at the door, which means you need testing and PPE to do that,” Anderson said.

Anderson does give credit to Iowa for providing transparent reporting early on about which facilities had outbreaks and which ones did not, but he said now it’s time to do a better job in communicating directly with family members. They have a right to know about facilities’ testing procedures, their PPE supply, and what they can facilitate for visitation, even if it’s virtual to start.

“The number one story we are getting right now is that people are having to talk to their loved ones through a window. We all know that there are a lot of people in nursing homes that don’t understand why people are standing outside a window, and not visiting them in person. This is just heartbreaking. We need to get to a point where we are communicating better with families and residents on what the path to success is,” Anderson said.

AARP Iowa is asking all family members to contact their elected representatives, both at the federal and the state level and let them know that we need a more robust conversation about long term care in Iowa.