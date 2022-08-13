DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday.

The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag.

This year, AARP is focused on educating Iowans about Social Security and the importance of keeping it sound for future generations, according to a press release.

Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa state director, said they’re “celebrating the fact that Social Security keeps millions of Americans out of poverty and has never missed a payment.”

In addition to the goodie bags, visitors will be able to participate in an interactive game and win prizes.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on August 14, 1935. The law was a part of President Roosevelt’s New Deal, which was a series of programs, public work projects, financial reforms, and regulations that were implemented to counteract the effects of the Great Depression.