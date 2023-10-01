DES MOINES, Iowa- A Sister’s Promise held a walk on Sunday afternoon at Riverview Park to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Last year, 23-year old Trisha Kunze was killed following a domestic violence dispute. Her family created A Sister’s Promise in honor of her memory.

This Sunday, they hosted their first event, Trisha’s Walk, to raise awareness and provide support. They also provided activities for kids.

The walk kicked off at 1pm and people of all ages participated. Following the walk, there were speakers, who shared their stories and ways to find help in Des Moines.

Amber Deeds is Trisha’s sister and an event organizer. She said, “We’re feeling really hopeful that this is going to raise some awareness and really help educate people about what to look for for loved ones, for themselves. And just help people understand where they can go if they’re needing assistance and increasing awareness about the resources available.”

A Sister’s Promise also collected donations for victims of domestic violence.