East Village Restaurant May Shut Down After Rent More Than Doubled

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Continental in the East Village has been shut down since March 15th because of COVID-19, but after their landlord more than doubled the rent the owners say they may have to shut down for good.

“The Continental has been a staple in the East Village for 15 years. I mean we’ve hosted weddings and engagements and birthdays and anniversaries. In 2008 we hosted movie wrap parties and had celebrities come through the door and there’s just so many stories,” Kevin Dubay, whose wife owns The Continental said.

But the stories came to an end when COVID-19 came to Iowa.

“My wife tried to stay open after March 15th to do to-go orders and the first day I think she got one to-go order and it just didn’t make sense to keep the doors open with that little business coming in,” Dubay said.

But their doors might permanently stay closed because when the Continental’s lease ends on July 1st, they may not be able to afford their rent as it is increasing from $18 per square foot to $38 per square foot.

Dubay said they had a commercial realtor price out the space between $18 and $25 per square foot.

“$25 being on the high side and $18 being on the low side. But for him to come back at $38 a square foot, I think his intention is to just price us out,” Dubay said.

They said the landlord is in the restaurant business as well

Dubay thinks the landlord wants to open his own restaurant in that space.

“That’s all that we can come up with for the price jump, like he has no intention of keeping the Continental in the space,” Dubay said.

Dubay said if they have to pay the increased rent, they won’t be able to afford to keep the restaurant open.

“There’s such slim margins in the restaurant industry to begin with, then you pile COVID-19 on top, and then you pile your landlord more than doubling the rent… you just can’t… it’s not a sustainable business at that point,” Dubay said.

The Continental’s owners said they are currently looking for a new location if they end up having to close the restaurant.

We have reached out to the landlord of the Continental and did not receive a response.