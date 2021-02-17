A Mad Scramble For Iowans Scheduling Vaccine Appointments and Those Administering Them

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa continues Phase 1B vaccination efforts elderly Iowans age 65 and up are struggling to get a vaccine. When asked where should Iowa seniors turn in order to find an appointment Governor Reynolds directed them to the Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Callers are immediately sent to a voicemail addressing the Governor’s answer and informing Iowans they do not have the ability to schedule vaccine appointments but will assist in other ways. Joe Sample is the organization’s Executive Director. He said, “What we can do is provide information about what those steps are, what the processes are including contacting your local pharmacy and contacting your physician.”

Sample says the organization is simply there to guide elderly Iowans in the right direction. “Basically our triple-A are trying to work with the local county health office at a local level at how we assist local Iowans get access to the vaccine but again we have no access to extra scheduling,” said Sample.

For some, getting a vaccine hasn’t required scheduling at all. Just the right place at the right time. “Sometimes when we can’t find people somebody will just walk in for their prescription and we will ask them ‘Have you had your vaccination? I ask them do you want it right now? We’ve got an extra dose we have to use,'” said Representative John Forbes, a pharmacist who owns Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale.

Forbes said once a Moderna vial is punctured it expires in six hours. “Sometimes we will have cancellations and so about the last hour or two we start counting doses and in many cases we as a pharmacy have two to three extra doses at the end of the day,” Forbes said.

Moderna bottles are labeled as having 10 doses per vial. Representative Forbes says often times the manufacturer has been overfilling the vials creating an 11th dose. An unexpected opportunity at literally the last minute. Forbes said, “We have a call list. We then call people that can get to the pharmacy within the next fifteen minutes.”

A mad scramble for Iowans trying to schedule an appointment and for those trying to administer them. “We understand why we would be looked to and we embrace that,” said Sample.