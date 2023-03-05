One year after the March 5, 2022 tornadoes, scars remain. Seven people lost their lives, including six near Winterset during an EF-4 tornado, and another near Chariton at Red Haw State Park after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

Tornado damage affected Norwalk, Newton, Leon, Garden Grove, Humeston, and Allerton, among other rural areas that day. In all, 13 tornadoes hit Iowa on March 5, 2022, including the EF-4 near Winterset, the strongest tornado in Iowa since a 2013 EF-4 in Mapleton.

It was also the deadliest tornado event in Iowa since the EF-5 tornado that tore through Parkersburg and New Hartford on May 25, 2008.

Here is a look back at the afternoon and storms as they unfolded one year ago.