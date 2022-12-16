DES MOINES, Iowa — On Thursday the Roland-Story Community School District announced an understanding with Kade Blume’s family, but parents of the school district wonder why more action couldn’t be taken sooner.

“That’s part of the problem, outside of a few select people no one knows what is going on. There is no transparency to even we as board members,” said Jasmine Goeders, a Former Roland-Story School Board Member. “I don’t know any of us knew that he was actively competing, I certainly didn’t. And when I followed up with that I was told that the current policy dictates that he had to sit out 20 percent.”

WHO 13 News obtained a copy of the 2022-23 Roland-Story High School Student Handbook. Under the “Good Conduct Policy” listed for extracurricular activities, the first violation is the student being ineligible for 20% of scheduled competition.

The district’s announcement yesterday said that the incident was off school grounds, as several statements have said; and the good conduct policy was followed and enforced “based on initial allegations and available information.”

The district would go on to say that they were forced to take additional actions in accordance with overall policy and procedures once it learned Monday of Blume’s transfer to juvenile court.

WHO 13 News looked at the student handbook to see what kind of disciplinary action policy there is in the district that would suspend or expel a student from school.

On page 16 under “Discipline Policy”, there is language that allows the district to punish students’ actions when it occurs off of school property.

“While away from school grounds if such conduct would directly affect the good order, efficiency, management, and welfare of the school,” the handbook reads. The handbook goes on and explains the violations of school policy, which includes physical violence, assault and sexual harassment. Under “Enforcement” under the same section, it says that students could be suspended temporarily or be expelled after a majority vote from the Board of Directors.

Another section on page 46 titled “Student Health, Safety and Well-Being” details student to student harassment. Once again the same language is used, just like on page 16, that gives the district power to discipline students for their actions off school grounds if it impacts the “welfare of the school district”. And again, violation of this policy could result in suspension or expulsion, which would be up to administrative officials.

WHO 13 News does not know what type of investigation was conducted, if any, when this alleged assault came to light earlier this year.