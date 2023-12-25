While we’ve seen much-needed rainfall in Iowa, weather to our west has been much different. Blizzard and ice storm warnings are up for parts of Nebraska and South Dakota, and snowfall amounts are only going to increase as winds gust in excess of 40mph.

Here in central Iowa, conditions will dry out as rain moves northwest. By early Tuesday, we’ll see occasional snow showers begin. These will last, off and on, into early Wednesday afternoon. They may accumulate on grassy areas as seen below.

Travel impacts look to be minimal from this snowfall. Pavement temperatures, as seen below, are well above freezing as of 4PM Monday afternoon.

Soil temperatures, below, are also above freezing. Both pavement and soil temperatures will cool as we head through the next two days, but will stay warm enough to keep snowfall from accumulating to a great extent. In addition, daytime air temperatures will also rise above freezing. We’ll continue to keep you up to date on WHO13 and online!