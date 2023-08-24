Marcia Miller considers herself a perfectionist.

“One weekend I made 20 different chocolate cakes,” she said, “just so I could compare all of the different recipes.”

Baking is her thing — for friends, co-workers, and for the Iowa State Fair. She entered nine cakes and 19 pies in this year’s contests.

“This year I decided to go bigger by entering fruit pies,” Miller added.

She went big AND she went home with 12 blue ribbons and the Second Overall Winner award —that’s like finishing second in the MVP race if it stood for “Most Valuable Pies.”

“That’s the best I’ve ever done, by far.”

Speaking of valuable pies, this year Miller decided she’d make use of the ribbon-winning leftovers.

“I got the idea to advertise them for a donation on the neighborhood Facebook page.”

Pledging all donations to the Animal Lifeline Shelter, they sold in a flash. The final pie was bought by the shelter’s board members for $500.

“So on Monday I delivered the leftover lemon meringue pie to them, plus the $445 I collected selling things out the door at my house.”

That’s $945 to a place that couldn’t be more deserving or delighted to get it.

“It was awesome and the pie was really good!” laughed Martha Wittkowski, executive director of the Animal Lifeline Shelter.

Shelter volunteers got a much-deserved treat. Shelter occupants got far more — enough money to fund their food, medication, care and accommodations for a full day.

“It also meant that I could take two or three more animals because we knew we had money in the bank to take care of them,” said Wittkowski.

A lifeline out of leftovers. For an animal lover like Miller, that’s likely the sweetest sound of all.

“I didn’t do this for Animal Lifeline for attention,” Miller said, “but I am glad that it’s gotten attention so that hopefully it will inspire other people to do the same thing.”

That’s a pretty good week — even for a perfectionist.