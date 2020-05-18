Iowa Monitoring Two Potential Cases of Illness in Children Linked to COVID-19

IOWA (AP) — Public health officials on Monday reported two potential cases in Iowa of a new inflammatory syndrome in children associated with coronavirus infections.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the state learned of two potential cases Friday in children in eastern Iowa. They are stable and state officials are working with local officials to learn more, she said.

The condition was highlighted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week as a newly identified inflammatory syndrome in children. The agency recommended doctors and clinics report any patient with the illness to local and state officials to enhance knowledge of risk factors and other information.

“This is an example of a place where we need to learn more,” Pedati said in announcing that doctors are now required to report the condition to officials in Iowa. She spoke at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily press conference about the coronavirus.

A CDC report says the syndrome is associated with COVID-19 and that the cases so far appeared in children who tested positive for the virus. At least three young people have died in New York, where more than 100 cases have been reported, according to NBC News.

MercyOne says the most distinctive symptom of multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a persistent fever for more than three days. Other symptoms include inflammation, rash and gastrointestinal issues.

“Parents should not be afraid. It is extremely rare and the [CDC] advisory says that and parents should not be afraid. They should just know their child, and if they’re running a fever, keep an eye on it. Whenever they have a question, reach out to their family doctor or pediatrician,” said MercyOne spokesman Gregg Lagan.

The CDC says it is currently unknown if multisystem inflammatory syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults. There is also limited information currently available to the CDC about treatment for MIS-C.